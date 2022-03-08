SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who robbed a Savannah restaurant early Tuesday morning.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) said the suspect robbed the Waffle House on 2 Gateway Blvd. around 1:25 a.m. No one was injured during the robbery.

CCPD describes the suspect as a white man in his early 20s with a tattoo of a swastika under his left eye. No further details were released.

Police urge anyone who knows him or has information on the robbery to call 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.