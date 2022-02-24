SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a 9-year-old boy who has been missing for several days.

SPD says Kiyan Ooten was last seen Saturday evening. Ooten was last seen at the Target on Victory Drive with his non-custodial mother 31-year-old Sheika Graves.

The two were seen in a 2014 Jeep Compass that is either dark blue or black, SPD said.

Ooten is 4-foot-10, weighs around 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a black Dragonball Z hoodie, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Police urge anyone who sees him call 9-1-1.