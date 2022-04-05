SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 31-year-old man was shot and injured Monday night in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man was shot in his lower leg on the 1000 block of Montgomery Street. Officers said he was shot while driving through the area and he arrived at Memorial Medical Center later.

SPD found his car unoccupied at the scene with bullet holes in it.

SPD continues to investigate the shooting and has no further details on any possible suspects. Police urge anyone with information to call 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.