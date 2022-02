SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

SPD said the shooting took place around 7 p.m. in the 124000 block of Largo Drive. The man’s condition is unknown. This marked the third shooting in the Hostess City over the weekend.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will updated as more information is reported.