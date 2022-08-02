SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a suspect in a sexual battery investigation.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the Special Victims Unit is looking for a suspect in a sexual battery investigation. The man is believed to work in downtown Savannah.

Those with information on the subject or his whereabouts are asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tips can also be sent through the online portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may potentially qualify for a reward.