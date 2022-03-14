SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man’s body was found Sunday afternoon near a Savannah Middle School.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the body of 28-year-old Joshua Mills was found near Myers Middle School around 6:45 p.m. Police say it is currently considered a death investigation, that it’s an isolated incident and not associated with the school.

SPD says an autopsy is pending. No further details were released.

SPD urges anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124, CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or submit a tip online.