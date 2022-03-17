SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The return of the St. Patrick’s Day celebration brought massive crowds back downtown to ring in the festivities, also leaving emergency services with their hands full.

Emergency personnel say they’ve been gearing up for a larger-than-usual crowd, especially since Savannah hasn’t had a celebration like this year’s since 2019. Inside the command center, law enforcement and emergency services keep their eyes on the ground from all angles.

Police from Savannah, Chatham County and Georgia State Patrol are out on the streets, watching out for pedestrians traffic — ready to respond to an emergency.

Inside the command room at the civic center, it’s a different story.

Screens line the room – showing a birds-eye view of the city’s every corner.



“As an emergency manager, I’m worried about everything under the sun,” said Sgt. Justin Pagliaro, with SPD. “My job as the homeland security emergency manager for the department is I’m looking at terrorist attacks”

“Our biggest issue here is crowds and alcohol. And alcohol and people, personalities tend to result in fights so that tends to be our biggest concern.”

During an interview with WSAV, two people were arrested for disorderly conduct. SPD says most of the calls are for kids getting separated from their parents, medical emergencies and people drinking too much alcohol.

“We dispatch them here, kind of keeping them off our main channel because again we still have to provide EMS throughout the county, not only just for Saint Patrick’s Day,” said EMS Chief Bengie Cowart/Chatham Emergency Services.

Once the parade is over the focus switches to making sure people can get out of the city. Traffic signals are timed to allow a bigger outflow, but police say it can still take up to an hour and a half to clear out traffic.

“Be patient. We’re going to get you out as fast as we can but you know roads have limited capacity and there are still stoplights and the like,” Pagliaro said. “You’re dealing with other people, just be patient.”