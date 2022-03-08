SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested a suspect in a shooting overnight that sent a teen to the hospital.

SPD says officers responded to the 500 block of Emerald Drive for a ShotSpotter call around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Police learned a 16-year old female shooting victim arrived at Candler Hospital by private vehicle. She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD says detectives identified Aaron Williams, 20, as a suspect. Authorities booked Williams into the Chatham County jail on aggravated assault charges.

Police believe the shooting was a result of a dispute between acquaintances.

SPD asks anyone with information on the incident or any other violent crime should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020.

Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

CrimeStoppers tips can also be submitted online by visiting SavannahChathamCrimeStoppers.org and clicking “Submit Online Tip.”