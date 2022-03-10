SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says it’s still investigating a shooting at a bowling alley that left one woman injured in late February.

According to SPD, the shooting happened just after midnight on Feb. 27 outside AMF Savannah Lanes on Tibet Street. Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight in the parking lot.

“We know there were multiple people who witnessed the shooting that evening,” said Maj. Ben Herron. “We are asking anyone who saw the incident to come forward to speak with detectives. Even the smallest piece of information can assist in the progress of this case.”

Officers say a 21-year-old woman was shot in her leg, but her injury was not life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.