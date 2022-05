SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking for help to ID a person of interest in an aggravated assault investigation.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) released no further information Wednesday.

SPD urges anyone who knows this person to call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.