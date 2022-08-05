SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking the community to help identify a couple accused of stealing from a guest at a Savannah hotel.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the couple stole from the guest’s room on July 24.

Police say the man has a thin black beard and was last seen wearing a black hat, black tank top, black shorts and white shoes. The woman was wearing a white tank top, white knee-length shorts, white sneakers and has waist-length braids, SPD said.

Police urge anyone with information to call 912-658-5137 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.