SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are asking the community to help identify a man they say robbed a Southside church.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the suspect robbed Southside Assembly of God on July 26. SPD said the man threw an object through a window of the church to get in and then stole cash.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Police described the suspect as a man in his late teens to early 20s.

SPD urges anyone with information to call 912-658-5137 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.