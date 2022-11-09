SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a teen suspect connected to a deadly shooting and crash in mid-October.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Jahiem Mitchell on Nov. 8 in Martinez, Georgia. Police charged him with murder and he’s currently at the Columbia County Jail.

On Oct. 16, the shooting and crash happened near Mundy and Weldon streets. Police found Rashad Kinlaw, 21, shot in an overturned car.

Kinlaw was taken to Memorial Hospital where he later died.