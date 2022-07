SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect for shooting and injuring a man early Sunday morning.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said it arrested Michelle Williams, 27, who they say shot a 35-year-old man. He was found around 6:20 a.m. suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

He was later taken to the hospital.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Chatham County jail, SPD said.

SPD continues to investigate the shooting.