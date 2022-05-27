SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man suspected of trafficking drugs through Savannah’s southside.
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said 46-year-old Lamont Walters, was arrested Thursday and taken to the Chatham County jail.
SPD said it seized ¼ kilo of cocaine, 16 grams of crack cocaine, more than 15 lbs. of marijuana, a firearm and $1,600 from a home on Dunwoody Drive and a storage unit on Abercorn Street.
SPD charged Walters with the following:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Three counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine
- Possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Drugs not in original container