SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a deadly shooting in early February.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) charged Diego Gonzales in the shooting death of Markieth Wright, 22. Police in Jasper County arrested Gonzales during a traffic stop on April 28. He’s awaiting extradition, SPD said.

The shooting happened Feb. 6 at Congress and Drayton streets.

SPD says officers patrolling in the area of Congress and Whitaker streets around 3:00 a.m. responded to the sound of gunfire in the area. Officers discovered Wright with a life-threatening gunshot wound and took him to the hospital where he later died.