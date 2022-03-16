SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man Wednesday suspected of robbing a Savannah bank in early March.
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Omar Lockhart fled Synovus Bank on Paulson Street with cash. The 34-year-old robbed the bank on the morning of March 7 around 9:30.
SPD charged Lockhart with the following:
- Armed robbery
- Aggravated assault
- Theft by taking
- Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)
- Theft by receiving stolen property (auto)
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
SPD said Lockhart also had a stolen car and gun when he was arrested. He was taken to the Chatham County jail.
Police urge anyone with information on other violent crimes to call 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.