SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a man Wednesday suspected of robbing a Savannah bank in early March.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Omar Lockhart fled Synovus Bank on Paulson Street with cash. The 34-year-old robbed the bank on the morning of March 7 around 9:30.

SPD charged Lockhart with the following:

Armed robbery

Aggravated assault

Theft by taking

Theft by receiving stolen property (firearm)

Theft by receiving stolen property (auto)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

SPD said Lockhart also had a stolen car and gun when he was arrested. He was taken to the Chatham County jail.

Police urge anyone with information on other violent crimes to call 912-525-3124, CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or submit a tip online.