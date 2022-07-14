SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were arrested on Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting on W. Park Avenue that happened on July 7.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) arrested Hershel Orr, 19, Vincent Truesdale, 17, and a 16-year-old boy. Police charged Orr and Truesdale with murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault. The pair was booked into the Chatham County jail.

The 16-year-old was charged with murder and armed robbery, SPD said. He was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

SPD said 26-year-old Gary Pitts was shot dead around 11:40 p.m. that night in the 400 block.