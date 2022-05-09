SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested two suspects in a deadly shooting that happened in late March in Savannah.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said it arrested Jamonta Jones, 23 on April 20 and charged him with murder and criminal attempt to commit a felony. SPD arrested Marquis Porter, 20 on May 3 and charged him with murder and criminal attempt armed robbery.

Both were taken to the Chatham County Jail. SPD continues to investigate the shooting.

According to SPD, the incident happened in the 2200 block E 57th Street around 1:30 p.m. on March 29. Police found Anterro Jenks, 42, with life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene.

Jenks was taken to Memorial Medical Center where he later died.