SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Touted as the most haunted city in America due to the history of the Civil War and the questionable nature surrounding burials in the area, Savannah has some of the oldest and most beautiful cemeteries in the nation.

As the first city of the final 13th colony, Savannah has many beautiful and elegant cemeteries anyone would want to spend their eternity in.

Colonial Park Cemetery

In the heart of the Savannah Downtown and unique with its traditional brick race graves is Colonial Park a small yet famous cemetery as a stop on the Savannah Ghost Tour. Established in 1750 with three expansions by 1789, is the oldest intact municipal cemetery in Savannah.

Bonaventure Cemetery

Built on the old Bonaventure Plantation, the cemetery was purchased as a private cemetery in 1846 and moved to the public in 1907. With a beautiful treeline and size, this cemetery is a popular tourist site like many cemeteries on this list. One of the most popular monuments by locals at this cemetery is the grave of Gracie which had to be fenced in due to tourists touching her statue. This cemetery contains catholic, Jewish and Celtic graves.

Laurel Grove North & South Cemetery

On the west side of Savannah on a plot of land, once known as the Springfield Plantation, Laurel Grove cemetery stands. Named after the Laurel Oak tree, the cemetery was established in 1850 with the highest density of Victoria Era graves.

Greenwich Cemetery

Established to be an extension to the Bonaventure Cemetery, Greenwich Cemetery opened in 1933. On the banks of the Wilmington River, the cemetery has been the sight of shooting contests, 1920s silent film sets, yachting parties, German festivals and that’s just to name a few.

LePageville memorial cemetery

(LePageville Website)

Formerly a worker’s community established in 1885, small family homes were built to house African-American lumber workers for the Savannah, Florida, and Western Railway. The small community was then condemned and demolished in 1967. Going through a few transitions of ownership was cleaned up and opened to be the cemetery it is today in 2007.