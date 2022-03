SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern held its annual Holi festivals on the Statesboro and Armstrong campuses this week. The first was smaller and held on Monday. The larger festival was held on Tuesday.

Attendees were able to participate in the throwing of colored powder to celebrate the coming of Spring as well as to commemorate several Hindu legends and stories. You can read more about these by visiting the link here.

Check out the photo gallery below to see all of the fun attendees had!