SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting outside one of its gas stations.

Myles Bright was shot and killed on July 25 at the Parker’s gas station on Victory Drive. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the 28-year-old was shot and killed that morning around 1:30.

Bright was taken to the hospital for treatment but later died. No further details were released.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

SPD continues to investigate the shooting and is asking the public to help identify anyone involved. Police recently released pictures of four people they believe have information on the shooting.

Police urge anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124 to be eligible for the $5,000 reward. The reward is being offered in addition to an existing CrimeStoppers tip, SPD said.