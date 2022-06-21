SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting that injured a man.

The 61-year-old victim was shot around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of W 47th Street, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

Police say after the 32-year-old suspect Whitney Rivers shot the man, she was later hit by a car on Mills B. Lane Boulevard at Edwin Street. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, SPD said.

Rivers was charged with aggravated assault-DVA and aggravated battery-DVA and taken to the Chatham County jail.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.