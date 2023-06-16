SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is looking to replace over 30,000 water meters over the next several years.

The city says advanced metering infrastructure, also known as “smart” meters, is expected to make your utility bill look more accurate every month.

“So, smart meters are the most advanced technology for water meter readers,” Terri Harrison, the director of Advanced Metering Infrastructure, said. “It is actually read by cellular tower, automatically.”

On Thursday, Mayor Van Johnson said this update should keep the bills more accurate. He added that something as simple as a dirty meter could give an incorrect reading.

“We’ve had people who manually walked to every house and pull up the thing and look at the meter and there’s dirt on there, you know mounds of dirt on it that had to be cleared off,” Johnson said. “And sometimes the meters were inaccurate.”

With the help of the American Rescue Plan, the city was able to approve $5.3 million to begin phase one to help solve some of the problems.

“We know that water meters have been a problem for years,” Johnson said. “We know that our system was antiquated. We knew that it would be a major cash infusion to do it.”

Harrison mentioned after an initial pilot program the feedback was positive. She added that many customers were looking forward to the new technology.

“We did a pilot that encompassed about 1,100 meters,” Harrison said. “The customers who participated in the pilot were excited to have the new technology and were very energetic in assisting us with the installs.”

Along with the smart water meters, the city will be using an app called “EyeOnWater” where residents can monitor their water usage and receive water leak alerts. Visit savannahga.gov for more information.