SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve got some lightly used jackets and coats stored in your closet collecting dust, you’re encouraged to donate them beginning next week.

Outside Savannah is hosting the Recycle Your Jacket initiative from Jan. 16 to 31, a press release said. The group is also accepting sweaters and blankets and with your donation, you’re eligible for a discount on a new jacket from Outside Savannah’s store. You can drop them off at Old Savannah City Mission.

This marks the year 36 of this initiative on Hilton Head Island and the second in Savannah.

“During the winter season, we believe that everyone should be equipped to face the cold and we know that not everyone has those resources,” said Jolie Chabala, Director of Marketing for Outside Brands. “We want to help bridge that gap in our community. Although we give a discount in our store for donating to Recycle Your Jacket, the main goal of this initiative is to get members of our community to give back to those in need here in Savannah.”