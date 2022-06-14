SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — You can now register your children for the 2022-23 school year online through the Savannah-Chatham County School System (SCCPSS) website. If your child finished the 2021-22 school year with SCCPSS you don’t have to re-register.

If you’ve moved since last year, SCCPSS asks you to provide updated proof of address using the parent portal.

For help completing the online registration or address change, you can visit the Whitney Complex on 2 Laura Ave. The complex is open from June 22 to June 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and June 27 to June 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SCCPSS urges anyone with further questions to call 912-395-5584.