CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Public Works responded to a sewer spill into Herb Creek on Monday.

According to city officials, the spill released 7,069 gallons of raw sewage into Herb Creek. The spill was the result of a damaged force main pipe.

Chatham County Public Works has repaired the pipe and placed lime at the entrance of Herb Creek.

Officials say all agencies were notified of the sewage spill per state guidelines.