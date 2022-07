SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is reporting a shooting at the 5400 block of Robinson Circle this afternoon.

According to officers, two adult males were shot and sustained injuries. SPD reports that one of the victims has died from his injuries, and the other victim is currently at the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest has been found.

Additional information will be released during this ongoing investigation.