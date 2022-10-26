SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The officer who shot Saudi Lee in late June was fired by the Savannah Police Department (SPD) last week.

“Ernest Ferguson was terminated on Oct. 20 for an incident un-related to the officer-involved shooting investigation,” SPD said in a written statement. “Ferguson was on administrative leave at the time of his termination.”

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Ferguson shot Lee in the Carver Heights neighborhood around noon on June 24.

According to a statement released by the GBI, officers initially stopped Saudi Arai Lee, 31, at close to noon on Friday. They noticed Lee walking in the street and stopped him in order to speak with him.

The statement said that Lee “immediately showed his wallet, saying it contained his weapons permit.” After that, Lee allegedly lifted his shirt and pulled a weapon from its holster. A short chase ensued and Lee was shot by an officer.

Officials said medical aid was rendered on the scene, but Lee was then transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In late August, protesters with the Racial Justice Network rallied outside Savannah City Hall to demand the dash and body cam footage of the shooting. A week prior, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) finished its report of the incident, which has since been turned over to the Chatham County District’s Attorney’s office for review.