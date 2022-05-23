SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – His business is selling cars, trucks and SUVs, but O.C. Welch says Savannah’s crime problem can’t be ignored.

“Savannah has a crime problem that they will not address, and I don’t know how many young people will have to be killed, or murdered until we actually do something about it,” Welch said.

According to police, 15-year-old Desaray Gilliard was shot and killed during a fight in Yamacraw Village on Saturday, May 7. Despite a $5,000 reward from the Savannah Police Department (SPD), they say they have no strong leads on a suspect.

“You know, God doesn’t put people on earth to be murdered, and this girl’s whole life is gone. It’s devastating,” said Welch.

Welch said over the years, he’s found that money is often a motivator, so he’s adding $10,000 to the reward for information about Desaray’s death.

“It’s worked many times for me in the past. I was able to put four people in prison, you know, for killing people, murdering people,” he said, “and it’ll work on this one as well.”

“What are we doing to actually prevent this?” Welch continued. “You know, we’re reacting to someone being murdered instead of proacting to keep someone from being murdered.”

CrimeStoppers is also offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Desaray Gilliard. If you know anything about the case, you can call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. You can remain anonymous.

You can also contact Savannah Police directly by calling their Violent Crimes tip line at 912- violent crimes tip line at 912-525-3124.