SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Following a contentious exchange during last Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting, body cam video from the mayor’s security officer shows Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter confronting Mayor Van Johnson after the meeting, in the city hall rotunda.

In the video, you see Gibson-Carter approach the mayor twice. There’s no audio during the first encounter, but you can hear the alderwoman on her second approach, while holding up her phone for the mayor to see, saying “Don’t ever say anything to me again in life Van.” You then hear Mayor Johnson respond “Likewise.”

According to the mayor, Gibson-Carter’s husband Sam was on the screen, on a Facetime call. A witness, who’s a city hall security guard, filed a report saying the alderwoman told the mayor “if you ever in your life say something to me again, this is what you will get,” while showing the mayor her phone. Tuesday, WSAV asked Gibson-carter about the incident.

Edward Moody: “Did you at all, during either of those exchanges after the meeting, did you threaten the mayor or did you threaten your husband doing something to the Mayor?”

Gibson-Carter: “No I did not. No, I did not. Mr. Moody, no I did not.”

In January, the council voted to remove Gibson-Carter from her position as chair of council. After that vote, she announced, on WSAV, that she would run for mayor.

She reaffirmed her intent to run on Tuesday.