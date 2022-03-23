SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A groundbreaking on Savannah’s eastside Wednesday represented a plan from the city to fulfill some of the promises made in the Housing Savannah Action Plan, i.e. to build more affordable housing.

Six homes will be built near Savannah Gardens, designed to give families housing they can afford.

“We have to make sure that housing is affordable, we have to make sure it’s accessible and we have to make sure it’s available,” said Mayor Van Johnson. “And the city of Savannah is committed to making sure all three happen in this city.”

In this year’s budget, the city council committed $19 million toward the issue of homelessness and some of that funding is assisting in this project.

Israel Small from the Community House Services Development, Inc. said some of the city funding helped them to buy the lots.

“We have funding now, funding that the city has provided in this budget which is historic, the city’s never provided this kind of funding for affordable housing before or homelessness,” said Small.

Small says that rising construction prices will make the two and three-bedroom homes expensive to build. He estimated the cost of construction at $840,000.

The organization Family Promise which assists homeless families with a variety of services says the cost for families to live in the homes will be affordable.

“Nothing over 30 percent of their income so it will definitely be something that is affordable and it will be based off the individuals’ household income. So it’s a place for families to be able to have a fresh start and have affordable housing, family housing,” said Katrina Bostick with Family Promise.

Many homeless are finding it difficult to keep up with the rising cost of rents. This project represents just the start of what the city is willing to do to try to help according to Mayor Johnson.

“And so this is six more opportunities for people to be able to have sustainable housing,” said Johnson.

Four of the six homes will be ready for occupancy by August.