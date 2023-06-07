CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration has awarded more than $3 million to Georgia. Some of that money will eventually be used for future railroad improvement projects in Chatham County.

“This is about railroad elimination and the impact it’s making on communities and the impact it’s making on neighborhoods throughout Chatham County,” says Chairman of the Chatham County Commission, Chester Ellis.

There are 11 railroad crossings set to be eliminated to make it easier for residents to get around, and create better access to the Port of Savannah for trains by re-routing those tracks.

“Once we get the plans in, they will take this track out completely, so that means that things coming from the ports will no longer come through this neighborhood, but the alternative route that we will establish,” Ellis said.

The $1.8 million that Chatham County received will go towards a study for the project. Once the research is complete, Chairman Ellis says the plan is to apply for more money toward making this project a reality.