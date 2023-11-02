

A new clean energy initiative is coming to savannah but this time it involves your input. WSAV Tyler Nicole is in studio to explain more.



A community based project is what Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and partners are naming their new initiative, which aims to put your voices in the rooms where change is made.



“There are communities who are majorly experiencing the pain of environmental injustices, and they are not in those rooms where environmental benefits are being decided,” Madelyn Collins, SACE’s Electric Transportation Equity Manager.



Southern Alliance for Clean Energy and partners plan to change that narrative and it all starts with you.



“This project isn’t about using a broad paint brush top down its about getting at the root of the issues bringing these communities input into the rooms where decision making is happening,” Madelyn Collins, SACE’s Electric Transportation Equity Manager.



So, let’s say your community uses a lot of public transit or there are people who like to bike and walk. Southern alliance would discuss making all public transit electric or creating electric bikes for the city to enjoy to decrease pollution and improve overall health in heavily polluted areas.



“What it could be is access to various electric mobility technologies so it may look like hey our community really relies on transit lets put money into getting more transit and making it electric or maybe its bike programs with e-bike libraries a lot of folks get around like that or maybe its connection through jobs and workforce training EV is really big right now and there’s a lot of jobs and money going into that so maybe getting people connected is what we need to do things like that,” Madelyn Collins, SACE’s Electric Transportation Equity Manager.



Saces plan goes along with the city of savannahs green initiative.



“The office of sustainability has done some incredible work this year and so far ten city building have solar panels installed creating jobs for our local work force and moving this city towards its goal of 100% renewable energy,” Mayor Van Johnson.



The project was just approved a few months ago but Madelyn says they will keep the community informed and updated on the next phases and when they will need to hear from you.