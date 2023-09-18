SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — CHATHSAV4, a new Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Chatham County, is bringing packages to Southeast Amazon customers in record time with the help of 4,000 robots.

This is the first center of its kind in Chatham County and the third in the State of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp says the people who are employed at the center are benefitting from working alongside these robots.

“It is still a great opportunity for people here using technology to make their businesses efficient,” Governor Kemp says. “The workers are benefiting from that, because their wages are higher, and they’ve got great benefits.”

Mauricio Garcia is the General Manager at the center. He says the goal of this technology is efficiency.

“In terms of the robotics, we’re always working towards having them work alongside our associates. What we want to do is make sure there are associates who can do their work easier, and these robotics make it just easier for them,” Garcia says. “Our customers are always looking for more and more. We’re looking for better ways. One of our leadership principles is being customer-obsessed, and that’s what we do. That’s what we continue to strive towards… serving our customers quicker and better. That’s why there’s a lot of growth for Amazon.”

District 1 Council Member Gabrielle Nelson tells News 3, this growth brings jobs to Port Wentworth. She says the city is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state.

The center is looking to hire more people at its next hiring event on Friday, September 22. The center is located at 800 Pine Meadow Drive in Port Wentworth.