SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In 2022, Savannah expects to positively impact hundreds of families with its affordable housing initiatives.

These include housing for homelessness.

Workforce housing is coming to Drayton Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, along with senior apartments in the works at the fairground’s property.

“So, these are the initiatives that you are going to see, that have broken ground this year that are going to be cutting ribbons this year or that are going to be solidified this year,” said Savannah City Manager Jay Melder.

“This is going to touch more than 1,000 households.”

Melder acknowledges that while affordable housing is on the come up in the city–it’s still a tedious process with many moving parts.

“The land that’s available is challenged in many ways, environmentally, needs a lot of infrastructure investment to utilize that land in a new way,” Melder said. “Infrastructure development to support affordable housing is going to be just as important.”

City leaders also stress the importance for more senior living, for those living on fixed incomes as housing prices continue to rise.

“Our seniors who are aging in place,” says Alderwoman Estella Shabazz. “You know their incomes are not increasing so it is a good thing that we continue to have conversations and also action so that we can help our seniors, help our citizens.”