SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A handful of Savannah residents are trying to block construction on what they say is an old slave cemetery.

Respecting ancestors and burial grounds is a deeply Southern thing, at least that is how the people of the Windsor Forest area feel. That’s why they are asking the city council to reconsider the rezoning.

“We were aware and that’s something that you should respect, because if you allow it to happen once, then it’s going to happen again and again,” said Patricia Fisher, a former resident.

The plot of land at the end of Merrydell Drive is up for rezoning and construction. Fisher says she remembers seeing the gravestones as a child.

“A cemetery is supposed to be respected,” says Fisher. “That is the only reason I stepped forward because it’s the history of somebody’s family.”

Savannah Country Day School owns the property. They said in a city planning meeting last year they had scanned the area with ground-penetrating radar, but these neighbors were not satisfied.

So far, rezoning of the area has been pushed off in city council meetings.

Alderwoman Alicia Miller-Blakely and Alderman Kurtis Purtee say they will not support it when it gets back to the council.