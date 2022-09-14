SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re dropping off your kids at school or happened to ride by a school zone on your way to work, be aware that starting next week speed cameras will be up and running.

The cameras are set up near Saint James, Hesse K-8 and Southwest Elementary and middle schools. The cameras turn on one hour before school starts and stay on an hour after classes end.

There will be a 30-day warning period but after that, drivers will get a citation in the mail if they’re caught speeding 10 miles per hour over the limit.

It’ll cost them $75 plus a $25 fee for the first violation. Once these go live, every school zone in the county will have speed cameras.