SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On the last day of Breast Cancer Awareness month, nearly 300 women put their breast health first.

In the name of raising awareness, each woman chose to have one of the most important screenings on the annual a day for mammograms. Offices across the St. Joseph’s/Candler health system were busy all day.

Here’s why you’re encouraged to get your annual mammogram.

“Because if something is there we wanna catch it at its earliest stage as opposed to say a woman skips a few years, and heaven forbid there is something there,” said Jennifer Burns. “We would rather catch it when it first shows rather than 4 years late. Something that I like to let patients know is that a mammogram does not hurt. It doesn’t have to hurt.”