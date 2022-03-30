SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — March 30 is national take a walk in the park day. This day is meant to celebrate all the benefits local parks have, including the health benefits of visiting them for some daily walks. To celebrate in Savannah, why not take a walk in one of these parks?

Forsyth Park

Almost everyone knows where Forsyth Park is located, but for the uninitiated, you can find this park at 2 West Gaston Street. Enjoy the fountain and the garden as you stroll through this spacious park downtown. Forsyth Park always has things going on so it’s a good place to go if you’re interested in people — and dog — watching.

Daffin park

Perfect for an evening walk, Daffin Park is located at 1 Waring Drive. It has a playground, basketball courts, swimming pool and, most importantly, a walking trail. You can enjoy the 1.5-mile walking trail all you like as this park is open 24 hours. Another pro is that the trail is wheelchair accessible for those who may not be able to walk the trail for whatever reason.

Emmet Park

If you’re looking for a park with a lot of history, you should consider going to Emmet Park. This park has four monuments that you can enjoy while you take your walk. One such monument is the Vietnam War Memorial which you can read more about by clicking the link here.

Emmet Park is located on Bay Street and sits just above Morrell Park.

Joseph Tribble Park

While the lake at the park may have seen better days, this is still a good option for those who don’t want to go downtown to enjoy a walk in the park. Located just off Largo Drive, this park is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day of the week. It has a walking trail, playground and picnic area.

Edgemere/Sackville Neighborhood Park

Located just off Cedar Street near Harry S Truman Parkway and Memorial Hospital, this park has a walking trail, playground, pavilion and picnic area. It’s another good option if you’re trying to avoid the many parks downtown.

Want a list of all of the parks in Savannah? You can find one by visiting the link here.