SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every Saturday, vendors come from miles around to sell the freshest produce, meats, baked goods and more at the Forsyth Farmers’ Market.

However, this week is special because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. Forsyth Farmers’ market (FFM) will host a celebration of national farmers’ market week on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Forsyth Park from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Honoring the theme “farmers markets don’t just happen,” the day will be a festive conclusion to a week-long look at the hard work that goes into making the FFM possible. From city officials to volunteers, board members to vendors, many people doing many types of physical and logistical work are what make the FFM happen all year round.

The market will feature over 40 vendors on Saturday, along with a farm truck boutique, a bi-monthly pop-up market for emerging, local food entrepreneurs. mixed greens, a wellness collective for Savannahians of all abilities, will also join the festivities as our featured community partner, along with were savannah soundings community radio.

FFM will host market-themed bingo, with fun prizes for kids. FFM is a year-round market that accepts cash, credit/debit cards and which doubles snap dollars. in fact, FFM is the highest snap redeeming market in the state.

All are invited to join and enjoy shopping for local products.