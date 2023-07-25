SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Want a quick coffee, but tired of Starbucks? Savannah has some of the best places to go to get your fix.

Whether you’re a visitor or a local who needs a change, Savannah’s coffee community includes a wide variety of shops, each one different from the next.

In no particular order, here are some of the best coffee spots on the coast.

PERC Coffee

If you are feeling in the mood for an eccentric yet cozy atmosphere, PERC is the place to be. They are known for their open and inviting environment with a fusion of new and old architecture.

“It’s really cool to be a part of something that we go straight from the farm where we get our sourcing and our beans straight here, then to the customer,” said Randell Lyvers, the store manager.

PERC roasts in-house and sources from all over the world, from Mexico and Brazil to Ethiopia and Sumantra.

One of the best sellers is the cold fashioned. “It’s a take on an old fashioned but instead of bourbon or whisky, you’re getting espresso,” said Lyvers. “So it’s a really fun drink to have, really small, but the flavor is next level.”

PERC is planning to offer community events. On Aug. 26, they will host the Old Fashion Bazaar vintage vendor alongside a live DJ.

“We’re a little bit out of downtown, but it is worth every visit,” said Lyvers. “It’s definitely worth going over the tracks to see us.”

The Gallery Espresso

Julianne Davis (left) and Jessica Barnhill

For those who are looking for an antique morning coffee vibe, the locally-owned mom-and-pop coffee shop The Gallery Espresso is the place for you.

Owned by Julianne Davis and her daughter Jessica Barnhill, who is the general manager, they will be celebrating their 30-year anniversary in October 2023.

“I think people really like the antique vibe,” said Barnhill who buys the furniture from local antique shops. “I just didn’t want to make the place plastic-y like Starbucks stuff you’d find in any strip mall.”

They source their beans from a roaster in Atlanta with beans from Brazil, Puerto Rico, Colombia and Jamacia to mention a few.

The Gallery prides itself on its homemade cheesecakes and desserts, rotating a new pastry every week, including gluten-free options.

“Bonding with the locals and getting to know everybody and the people traveling through especially the famous ones,” said Barnhill.

Some of the celebrities that visited the cafe included Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and Natalie Portman. Portman filmed some scenes at The Gallery last October for an upcoming film called “May December.”

Every two months The Gallery features an artist and allows them to display their work.

This Aug. 25, they will be featuring Tamara Garvey, who was featured in Connect as the best new up-and-coming artist of the year.

“We’re the oldest coffee shop in the historic district,” said Barnhill. “As things transform, we try to think forward and transform with the times as much as we can.”

Franklin’s

Want to be transported to Europe? Stop by Franklin’s, a higher-end casual coffee shop with a European twist.

“We want people to be able to come in and feel at home and feel like they are being taken care of, but we do want that slightly elevated experience as well,” said Savannah Boozer, general manager at Franklin’s and Artillery.

They source their beans from Counter Culture, a North Carolina roaster known for being organic and ethical.

The Lemon Bar Latte is their best seller. “Lemon and coffee isn’t something a lot of people think of, and it works really well together. The citrus really brightens up the coffee,” said Boozer.

The creative director and SCAD graduate, Robby Perkins, designed Franklin’s, taking inspiration from European-style designs and the Ralph Warren Cafe in New York.

Their trending sandwich is the High Roller, which contains prosciutto, Ferrata cheese, peaches and balsamic glaze on a soft roll.

“Don’t underestimate us because of our small size,” said Boozer. “I don’t think a lot of people realize how solid our food is. For us here, our food is just as big a focus as the coffee.”

The Sentient Bean

Environmentalist? Head to The Sentient Bean, a female and queer-oriented coffee shop with the slogan “Open to everyone,” that prides itself on being environmentally friendly.

“We’re just trying to find ways to make us cost-effective and good for the earth,” said Jessica Smith, the store manager.

They source their beans from Cafe Campesino, a roasting company out of Americus, Georgia, that focuses on organic fair-trade coffee. They also source their herbs like sage, lavender and mint locally, and incorporate them into their coffee.

The Sentient Bean is open 363 days of the year. “We close down like twice a year, one day so that we can all go to the beach and have a party, and then one day to clean the place. Every other day, we are open,” said Smith.

They will be booking events again after stopping due to COVID and will be holding band performances as well as drag shows in the near future.

VEL

If you work from home and want a change of scenery or need a quiet place to meet coworkers, VEL is here for you.

VEL provides a quiet business atmosphere where you can work and study in private booths while you drink your cup of joe. Walk-ins will be able to book a booth for an hour but those who subscribe can book rooms ahead.

“Making a place where people can come and grab a coffee, one of our booths and they can just get their work done,” said Anthony Terminelli, a VEL barista.

They source their beans from Amavida, a coffee trading company based in Flordia.

“We offer a different coffee shop experience than anyone else,” said Terminelli.

Their popular drinks include the Free Drive, a lavender honey latte with a nootropic mushroom powder that enhances focus and boosts brain function.

There is one location here in Savannah, but VEL plan to open locations in Charlotte, Nashville, Charleston and Chicago.

“We’re kind of the only coworking space in Savannah,” said Terminelli. “We are one of a kind and many cafes don’t offer the services that we do. And it’s almost always quiet, which helps you get your work done.”

Waters Cafe

For those who are looking for a fun, affordable breakfast and lunch on the go spot, Waters Cafe will do it.

“Our specials of the day never change because it’s always going to be you,” said Rageena Wilson.

Open since February, the cafe is colorful and full of something new each day. They source their beans from Cup To Cup, a local coffee roaster located off Abercorn Street.

The owner, Clinton Edminster, a graduate of SCAD, saw a need for affordable food in the Savannah downtown area, which is slowly becoming a food desert.

“The food here is more affordable than anywhere else in the downtown area,” said barista Rageena Wilson. “Also, it’s pretty filling. Makes you feel good on the inside and the outside.”

Waters Cafe specializes in its sandwiches and croissants, with the crowd favorite being The Cosmic Corner, a bacon breakfast sandwich with an egg patty, American cheese and mayo.

They allow artists to come in to post flyers for upcoming events and would like to host events in the near future after some expansion of the facility.

“It’s all OK at Water Cafe,” said Wilson.

Savannah Coffee Roasters

For anyone serving in the military or in the medical field, the Australian industrial coffee shop Savannah Coffee Roasters has your back.

“We’ve always had military no matter what, and when COVID happened, we wanted to give back to medical personnel,” said Nathan Barnett, the operation manager, about the store’s discounts.

Savannah Coffee Roasters is the oldest roasting company in Savannah since 1909 and is known for being a local staple with reliable coffee and space for students to study.

“We roast our own beans. We don’t get anything from anywhere else,” said Barnett.

They source their beans from all over the world, from Ethiopia, Kenya, Argentina and many South American countries.

Barnett’s favorite thing to get is a drink he made himself, now on the menu, called the Honey Cinnamon Oak Milk Latte. It comes with natural honey, cinnamon powder and oak milk.

In the month of August, they will have a teacher discount to support educators for the first weeks of school.

“For everyone, but, you know, locals need a place to go, too,” said Barnett.