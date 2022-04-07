SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) – Savannah is the perfect place to celebrate National Beer Day. The city has all you need to enjoy the holiday. Looking for the best place to grab a beer? Here’s a list of five local spots to help you on your search.

White Whale Craft Ales

White Whale Craft Ales is a craft beer store located downtown. According to their website, they offer local beers from all over the world. They also offer beer tastings for those looking to try something new.

“If it’s made with heart and soul, tastes good, and it’s hard to find our goal is to get as much of it as we can,“ their website says.

White While Craft Ales is a block away from Forsyth Park on Bull Street. They are open until 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. They are closed Sunday and Monday. You can check out their beer list by clicking the link here.

World of Beer Bar and Kitchen

World of Beer has over a hundred beers from all around the world so there’s plenty to choose from at this chain. Along with beer they also serve wings and burgers, so you can chow down while you celebrate the holiday. With locations in Savannah and Pooler, you won’t have to drive far to enjoy a beer and a bite to eat.

World of Beer in Savannah is on West Broughton Street right next door to the Gap. They are open until 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday. You can take a look at their beer list at their Savannah location by clicking the link here.

Two Tides Brewing Company

Two Tides Brewing Company was opened in 2018 by James and Liz Massey, a duo comprised of a Savannah native and a long-time homebrewer. Their drafts come in a range of flavor profiles from light and refreshing to sour to hazy.

Two Tides Brewing Company is open until 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday. They are located on West 41st Street and you can find more information about them by visiting the link here. You can also check out their list of currently available beers by visiting the link here.

Moon River Brewing Company

If you want to try out something downtown and locally owned, you’ll want to give Moon River Brewing Company a shot. They’ve been serving Savannah their own brewed craft beer since 1999. Not only do they have craft beer that you can enjoy in their beer garden, but they also have a restaurant serving up burgers, sandwiches and more.

Moon River Brewing Company is located on West Bay Street right by Whitaker Street. They are open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday. You can take a look at their beer list on their website through the link here.

Crystal Beer Parlor

Take a sip of history when you make the choice to drink at the Crystal Beer Parlor. What was once the “Henry Gerken Family Grocery Store” in the early 1900’s is now the Crystal Beer Parlor, and has been for some time. To learn more about the history of the Crystal Beer Parlor, you can click the link here.

Crystal Beer Parlor is located at the corner of West Jones Street and Jefferson Street. They are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday. For more information about the Crystal Beer Parlor, you can click the link here.