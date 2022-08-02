SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While looking at a picture of Julius Baker one may consider him to have been an average teenager. However, some might suggest he was far from average.

Baker was born in the Republic of Panama, a transcontinental country in both Central and South America to his parents, Julius Baker Sr. and Enilda B. Patterson.

Video of E. Henry Street where Baker was reportedly shot dead.

Eventually, he and some of his family members moved to Savannah, where he attended Beach High School and was a member of the school’s JROTC program. He was also a member of the 1st Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church.

After graduating from Beach High School, Barker was accepted into the Army National Guard, an element of the U.S. military that responds to domestic emergencies, overseas combat missions, counterdrug efforts, reconstruction missions and more.

He also had a girlfriend, with whom he decided to spend a week with before leaving for basic training on June 19, 2005.

900 block of E. Henry Street. Photo by Hollie Lewis.

However, he never made it to basic training. On June 18, 2005, Julius Baker’s lifeless body was found in a vacant lot next to 913 E. Henry Street in Savannah at 12:29 p.m.

Baker was walking to the store when, according to a police report, some unknown subject(s) shot and killed him.

He was to report to basic training in Pensacola, Florida the next day.

The night before his murder, around 11:00 p.m. on June 17, 2005, he left his girlfriend’s apartment and walked to the store.

An Anderson Street resident said she heard a gunshot at 12:30 a.m. the following morning. That afternoon, Baker’s body was found laying in the grass.

Baker’s mom, Enilda Patterson, had hoped the case would be solved as she traveled to Savannah from her home in Virginia in search of justice.

Enilda Patterson on E. Henry Street holding flyer with Barkers photo. Photo provided by the Savannah Police Department.

“My presence is to plead with the community in the area where it happened,” she said in an interview. “Someone saw something or heard something. Everyone has a moral obligation to speak up.”

On Sept. 2, 2014, less than 10 years after her son died, Patterson died and her son’s murder continues to remain unsolved.

Like Julius Baker’s case, Savannah has other cold cases that are available for the public to take a look at. Doing so can help solve crimes such as the case of Rebecca Foley, a 21-year-old who was also shot and killed. Her case went cold but was solved and arrests have since been made.

Anyone who has a tip concerning the murder of Julius Baker can contact the Savannah Cold Case Unit at 912-651-6675.

Those who have a tip who have a tip about the case but would like to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Savannah-Chatham County at 912-234-2020 or click here to submit a tip online.

To find more about cold cases in Savannah, click or tap here.