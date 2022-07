SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people were stabbed in Savannah Thursday evening.

A spokesperson with Chatham Emergency Services says the stabbing happened on DeLesseps Avenue. Chatham EMS says five people were taken to Memorial Health.

The Savannah Police Department said the stabbing stemmed from a family fight and the suspect was also stabbed. One person was critically injured.

No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.