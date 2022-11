GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Several local fire crews have responded to a fire at the Azure Cove Apartments in Garden City.

Photo courtesy of the Savannah Fire Department

Officials are asking people to avoid the area adjacent to 1326 W. HWY 80 due to a fire at the apartment complex.

Units from the Savannah Fire Department are providing mutual aid to Garden City Fire to battle the blaze.