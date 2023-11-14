SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A popular board game has a new look — and a Southern accent.
The popular game of fortunes gets re-imagined with the latest edition featuring the Hostess City in all its splendor.
Monopoly: Savannah Edition was revealed in a ceremony Tuesday morning, with the mayor and other city leaders on hand to take a ride on the Reading.
The new edition replaces the game’s traditional squares with Savannah sites, landmarks, organizations and businesses. There are also customized playing cards to ensure the board is a historic tribute to the place we call home.
Monopoly: Savannah is now available for sale nationwide, just in time for the holidays.