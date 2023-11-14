SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A popular board game has a new look — and a Southern accent.

The popular game of fortunes gets re-imagined with the latest edition featuring the Hostess City in all its splendor.

Monopoly: Savannah Edition was revealed in a ceremony Tuesday morning, with the mayor and other city leaders on hand to take a ride on the Reading.

(Bunny Ware)

The new edition replaces the game’s traditional squares with Savannah sites, landmarks, organizations and businesses. There are also customized playing cards to ensure the board is a historic tribute to the place we call home.

Monopoly: Savannah is now available for sale nationwide, just in time for the holidays.