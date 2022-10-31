SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year at Memorial Health’s Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital, dozens of groups come together to go floor-to-floor, handing out candy to kids who can’t leave the hospital to go trick or treating.

“We’re bringing trick or treating to the kids that are in the hospital,” said Heather Newsome, Assistant Chief Nursing Officer of Memorial Health’s Children’s Hospital. “And so if you can imagine being in the hospital for anybody is not easy, definitely not easy for a child and so, and especially on a day like Halloween where we all want to be out doing trick or treating.”

So, they get the kids dressed up in their favorite costumes and bring the Halloween fun to them. More than 45 groups participated in handing out the candy to about 50 kids.

The good samaritans even dressed up as everything from police officers, to hockey players and even, future physicians.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to kind of bring joy to such a not-so-joyful season of life and kind of get people excited about the holidays even though they can’t celebrate with their friends and family at home,” explained several girls from Mercer’s School of Medicine.

It’s a tradition over 15 years in the making, and one that officials with the hospital said is growing by the year.

“I think that is just one of those moments that is a little bit priceless, right? All the things that you worry about as a parent, and this is one thing that they don’t have to worry about,” Newsome said. “They’re here in the hospital, they have enough on their mind. So now they’re able to participate in Halloween and it really gives them a sense of excitement and joy to be able to be a part of it.”

For the families of the children going through these tough times, they say it helps support the parents just as much as it does the kids.

“Looking forward to like little things like this and like having the little parades and you know, everyone coming by, praying for them and you know, actually loving your child,” said Tianna Johnson. “That’s the most amazing feeling, that gives you something off your shoulders for maybe, maybe just for that moment but that moment works.”