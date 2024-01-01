SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Announcing the first baby to be born in Savannah is a long-running Candler Hospital tradition.

Coming in at 5 pounds 15 ounces, welcome ‘Southern Kate Banks.’ She was born early this morning at 12:47 a.m. to parents Corey and Blakely Banks. Baby Banks wasn’t even expected until January 25 so this baby girl definitely gave these first-time parents a New Year’s Day to remember – for more reasons than one.

New mom Blakely Banks told News 3 what it was like giving birth on such an exciting holiday.

“Yep, I was looking out the window during labor and it was fireworks, you can see ’em!”

All of us at WSAV wish Miss Southern Kate a happy birthday and a happy New Year!