SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Medical cannabis dispensaries could be in Savannah soon.

“We have 27,000 patients in Georgia that are waiting and I feel some kind of way about Pooler besting us,” said Nick Palumbo, District 4 Alderman.

The city voted six to three – to pass a zoning ordinance at Thursday’s council meeting. They debated for some time sparking heated debates between several alderpeople and the mayor.

Mayor Van Johnson said the city needs to jump ahead of it so the city can decide where the dispensaries can set up shop.

“But just to do nothing really just leaves us wide open for your friendly cannabis location to be in places that you may not want it, but then you can’t regulate it after the fact,” Johnson said.

Some of those strict rules include forcing them to be in a stand-alone building. They also can’t be within 2,000 feet of several things like daycares, schools, churches and detention centers.

District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier isn’t in favor of the ordinance and said it’s an economic barrier.

“So if a pharmacy could go somewhere in a particular zone, then this medical use, medicinal use, should be able to go wherever pharmacy can go,” Lanier said. “And it can’t go where some people who are always disadvantaged will be able to access it easily.”

Medical cannabis was legalized in Georgia eight years ago with the passage of the Haleigh’s Hope Act. However, it’s finally becoming more accessible to those who need it.

In late April, the first two dispensaries in the Peach State opened their doors and one will open will in Pooler in July.

Also, Georgia’s medical cannabis laws are very strict. First, you have to be diagnosed with one of 18 illnesses and it has to be severe or deadly. Cancer, Parkinson’s Disease, PTSD and seizures are just a few of the qualified illnesses. Then you’ll need to get a medical marijuana card.